TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMMFF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

TMMFF stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

