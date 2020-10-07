TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

TopBuild stock opened at $177.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 112.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

