Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of Trane stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Trane by 25.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.