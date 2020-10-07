Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 310,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 184,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

