Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $330.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 40.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 64.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.