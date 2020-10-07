Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Prime Group in a report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 936,002 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,279,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,200,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.