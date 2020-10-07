Truist Securiti Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $180.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

