Truist Securiti Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,833,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

