Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.41.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

