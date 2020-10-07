TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TUIFY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

