Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Erste Group

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

