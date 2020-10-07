Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE TRWH opened at $25.48 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $776.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.