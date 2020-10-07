U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE:USPH opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 556,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 526,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 82,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 174,119 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.