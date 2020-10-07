Unilever (NYSE:UN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $60.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.