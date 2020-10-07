United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $8,763,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 153.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 199.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.99.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

