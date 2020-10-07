UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $339.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.52.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $314.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

