Unobtanium Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $59.36 or 0.00560447 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,591.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.02060226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012997 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,824 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

