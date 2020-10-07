Upland Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 453 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

