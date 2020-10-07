Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

