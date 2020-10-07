Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 20,909 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 20,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $71,717.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

