Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

