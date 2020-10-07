Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

