Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 482.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

