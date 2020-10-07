Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $118.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,132,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,229 shares of company stock worth $9,020,761 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 188.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $119.45 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

