Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2,044.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 60.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in Vericel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

