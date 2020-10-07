Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $193.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

