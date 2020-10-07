VIBE (VIBE) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $72,616.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

