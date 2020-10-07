Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Shares of VIR opened at $41.50 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $403,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,935 shares of company stock worth $6,750,007.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 569.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

