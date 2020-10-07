Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 204 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 204 target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 163 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 160.75.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 144.10.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

