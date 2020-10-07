Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 22nd

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

