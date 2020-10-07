Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $398.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

