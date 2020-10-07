Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 51,232 Shares

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 51,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$59,992.67 ($42,851.91).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 168,940 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$193,436.30 ($138,168.79).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.09.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

