Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €83.64 ($98.40).

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.98 ($107.04) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €87.87 and its 200 day moving average is €82.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

