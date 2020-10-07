Warwick Smith Buys 11,000 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) insider Warwick Smith acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$18.36 ($13.11) per share, with a total value of A$201,916.00 ($144,225.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$15.82.

Get Seven Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.