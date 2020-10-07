Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.