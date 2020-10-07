WD-40 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by 45.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WDFC stock opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

