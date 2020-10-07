Wedbush Comments on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,560,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

