Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progress Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.78 on Monday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.