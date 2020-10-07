Wedbush Weighs in on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Industries in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.45 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

