Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 612,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.