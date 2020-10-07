WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

NYSE:WCC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $237,050.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,632,517 shares of company stock valued at $58,164,620. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WESCO International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

