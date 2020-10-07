Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

