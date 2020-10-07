William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INFO. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.