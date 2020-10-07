William Wesemann Sells 2,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

