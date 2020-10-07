Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLEGF stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.80.

About Woolworths Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 821 supermarkets, including Coles Online and Coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

