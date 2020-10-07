Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $377,794.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

