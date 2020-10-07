Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $377,794.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.