X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Trading 10.1% Higher

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.33. 157,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 85,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.