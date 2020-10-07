Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 828143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.38.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.