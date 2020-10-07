Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras Sells 6,050 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,941.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XYL opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $540,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 19,231.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after buying an additional 727,929 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 176.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $24,266,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.